France starts closing its oldest nuclear plant

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — France started closing its oldest nuclear plant, at Fessenheim, on the border with Germany, by shutting down one of its reactors Saturday. French operator EDF said the 43-year-old reactor was unplugged Saturday around 2 a.m., in a “very emotional moment.” The process went well, EDF said. The second reactor is set to […]
Recent related news from verified sources

France to shut down oldest nuclear plant in energy re-planning drive

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that the Fessenheim nuclear reactor, on the border with Germany, will be shut down at the end of June,...
France 24

France shuts down Fessenheim nuclear plant near German border

France has said shutting down the country's oldest nuclear plant is a "historic step." The German environment minister said the shutdown will make Germany safer....
Deutsche Welle

