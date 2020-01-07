Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland

Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The UK's new navy blue passport will be a decidedly European affair. The idea of a return to a blue passport was used by the leave campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan [Video]What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan

TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:21Published

What are the most powerful passports of 2020? [Video]What are the most powerful passports of 2020?

Japan keeps its leading position in 2020 passport ranking. The UAE passport experiences the biggest rise in the last decade. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:33Published


Tweets about this

VeeCee30

EUgely Disappointed RT @Omnishambles85: * Contract given to a French/Dutch company * Produced in Poland * EU flag colours of blue and gold Priti Patel: "The… 3 minutes ago

AliAlexAli1234

International Trading https://t.co/9sshnxpsR6 Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland 17 minutes ago

bridge9118

Gary Bridge 💚🌿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 RT @Spiros209: Despite assertions to the contrary we live in the same continent. Post-#Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch c… 20 minutes ago

Spiros209

HELECON Despite assertions to the contrary we live in the same continent. Post-#Brexit UK passports to be produced by Frenc… https://t.co/UlbCtsRLkP 21 minutes ago

ascherbaum

Andreas Scherbaum The British ... Wasn't #Brexit all about boosting local economy, gaining more independence, increasing national ide… https://t.co/VfEHcPNQNC 29 minutes ago

DrJDrooghaag

𝗗𝗿. 𝗶𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀 JD 𝗗𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗮𝗴 🔵 Post-#Brexit #UK 🇬🇧 passports to be produced by French 🇫🇷 Dutch 🇳🇱 company in Poland 🇵🇱 🇪🇺! https://t.co/OS8NmgrTg2 29 minutes ago

MsMigot

Stephanie Migot Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland https://t.co/LsyLAU8puB [@dwnews33 minutes ago

JohnAVermeulen

John Vermeulen RT @AchimMuellers: You can’t make this up: Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland https://t.co/yPwyPQRPMn 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.