Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Democratic volunteers go low-tech for Nevada caucus

Democratic volunteers go low-tech for Nevada caucus

FT.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Hope is that use of iPads and Google Forms will avoid woes that befell Iowa
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Volunteers continue training in advance of Nevada caucus Saturday

Volunteers continue training in advance of Nevada caucus Saturday 02:12

 With early voting completed, volunteers can now concentrate on training and getting ready for this Saturday’s caucus. Jeremy Chen reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas gears up for big weekend including presidential caucus, boxing, hockey and NASCAR [Video]Las Vegas gears up for big weekend including presidential caucus, boxing, hockey and NASCAR

Las Vegas is playing host to several big events this weekend including a much-anticipated heavyweight boxing title fight, three NASCAR races, and a presidential caucus. The Nevada Democratic party..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

One on One: Amy Klobuchar talks to 13 Action News [Video]One on One: Amy Klobuchar talks to 13 Action News

One on One: Amy Klobuchar talks to 13 Action News ahead of the Nevada Democratic Caucus on Feb. 22.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites

Nevada Democrats are cheering the high turnout in the first two days of early voting of their state’s Democratic presidential caucuses, hoping that the strong...
Mediaite Also reported by •FT.comUSATODAY.comPoliticoNPRCBS NewsFOXNews.com

Six questions before the Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada caucus, the third contest in the Democratic presidential race, is Saturday. Here are six questions going into that fateful vote....
Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24CBS NewsUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.