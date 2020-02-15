Global  

A dozen towns in northern Italy are locked down after coronavirus deaths

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Schools, businesses and restaurant closed in a dozen northern Italian towns Saturday following reports of two deaths tied to the coronavirus outbreak
 An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...

