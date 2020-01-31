Global  

'Difficult times': Aamir Khan urges Chinese fans to take precautions as coronavirus claims over 2,300 lives

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Aamir Khan interacted with his Chinese fans through Weibo social media account and expressed his concern over coronavirus outbreak in the country.
