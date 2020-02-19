Former V-C of RCU dead

The former Vice-Chancellor of Rani Channamma University (RCU) in Belagavi B.R. Ananthan died at a private hospital in Mysuru late on Friday night.Dr.



Recent related videos from verified sources Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 His death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Egyptian government. Egyptian presidency, via statement Autocrat Mubarak controlled Egypt from 1981 to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:28Published 4 days ago Former NASCAR Driver Found Dead In OKC Home Former NASCAR Driver Found Dead In OKC Home Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:41Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this