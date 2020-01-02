Global  

WarnerMedia to reunite 'Friends' in HBO Max special

Reuters India Saturday, 22 February 2020
WarnerMedia is reuniting its "Friends" cast for an untitled, unscripted special for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, the company said on Friday.
News video: Friends reunion: Cast set for special episode on HBO Max

Friends reunion: Cast set for special episode on HBO Max 00:41

 The Friends cast have announced they are reuniting for a special episode of the programme more than 15 years after it was last aired.

