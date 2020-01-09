Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in Bundesliga

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored yet again to help Borussia Dortmund move second in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen. The 19-year-old Norwegian took his tally to nine goals in six league games since joining in January from Salzburg, sealing the win Saturday in the 66th minute for Dortmund to […]
News video: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double 01:26

 Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland [Video]Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine. And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland scores again

Erling Braut Haaland scores his 12th goal in eight games as Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen to remain in touch in the Bundesliga title race.
Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga...
