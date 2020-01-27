Global  

Judge halts plan to move virus patients to California city

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A court temporarily blocked the U.S. government from sending up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to a Southern California city for quarantine after local officials argued that the plan lacked details about how the community would be protected from the outbreak. A federal judge issued […]
Recent related news from verified sources

California city granted restraining order to prevent transfer of coronavirus-infected patients

A federal judge granted a request from the city of Costa Mesa, California, on Friday to temporarily block the transfer of up to 50 people who were in federal...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

South Korea reports surge in virus cases linked to hospital

Seoul (AFP) Feb 22, 2020 South Korea reported 142 more coronavirus cases Saturday, the sharpest spike in infections yet, with many new cases involving...
Terra Daily

