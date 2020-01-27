Judge halts plan to move virus patients to California city
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A court temporarily blocked the U.S. government from sending up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to a Southern California city for quarantine after local officials argued that the plan lacked details about how the community would be protected from the outbreak. A federal judge issued […]
A federal judge granted a request from the city of Costa Mesa, California, on Friday to temporarily block the transfer of up to 50 people who were in federal... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News