BJP leaders meet to choose LoP in Delhi Assembly

Hindu Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta and Mohan Singh Bisht both have fair chance of being picked
Apt to call Kejriwal 'terrorist': Newly-elected BJP MLA a day after Delhi polls [Video]Apt to call Kejriwal 'terrorist': Newly-elected BJP MLA a day after Delhi polls

A day after a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly election, a newly-elected BJP MLA echoed the views of some of the party’s leaders who had described Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP)..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:53Published

Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News [Video]Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:12Published


War of words in Congress: Now, Sandeep Dikshit raises 'leadership question'; gets Shashi Tharoor's support

The differences within the Congress after the party's drubbing in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections refuse to die down. Sandeep Dikshit, who is the...
IndiaTimes


hindustani89

Hindustani RT @JatinPaul: Central Observer @SarojPandeyBJP has first meeting with 8 victorious BJP MLAs; decision on Leader of Opposition soon; Rohini… 4 days ago

JatinPaul

Jatin Anand Central Observer @SarojPandeyBJP has first meeting with 8 victorious BJP MLAs; decision on Leader of Opposition soo… https://t.co/I1fzJpdmRi 5 days ago

