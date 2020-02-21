Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Man held for kidnapping 2-year-old

Man held for kidnapping 2-year-old

Hindu Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Thursday, the police said on Saturday. The arres
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Man charged with child neglect after leaving 2-year-old alone in home in Tarpon Springs

Man charged with child neglect after leaving 2-year-old alone in home in Tarpon Springs 00:24

 A man was arrested after he left a 2-year-old child alone in a home, authorities say.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Charged In Beating Death Of 60-Year-Old Man [Video]Man Charged In Beating Death Of 60-Year-Old Man

Man Charged In Beating Death Of 60-Year-Old Man

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published

22-Year-Old Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Kensington [Video]22-Year-Old Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Kensington

No arrests have been made.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | Tazne murder: 2 houses torched, vehicle overturned after accused's court appearance

An angry mob have gone on a rampage, setting alight at least two houses in Parow, Cape Town, after the court appearance of the man accused of murdering...
News24

Sherborne A30 crash: Driver dies of injuries

BBC Local News: Dorset -- The man's 86-year-old wife died following the crash near Sherborne on 21 January.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.