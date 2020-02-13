Global  

Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal; can he break Wayne Gretzky's record?

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores 700th goal in his 1,143rd game; can he reach 895 to break Wayne Gretzky's record?
SAP by the Numbers: Alex Ovechkin's road to 700 NHL goals [Video]SAP by the Numbers: Alex Ovechkin's road to 700 NHL goals

A statistical look at Alex Ovechkin reaching the 700-goal plateau and comparing his path to some of the NHL's greats who accomplished the feat

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published

Alex Ovechkin hits 700! [Video]Alex Ovechkin hits 700!

Alex Ovechkin joins an illustrious group as he becomes just the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal mark

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:48Published


Alex Ovechkin Scores Goal No. 700 in a Loss to the Devils

Ovechkin, 34, became the eighth N.H.L. player with 700 goals, and has Wayne Gretzky’s career record in his sights.
NYTimes.com

Alex Ovechkin is nearing 700 career goals, but how serious is his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's record?

The all-time goals record no longer seems unbreakable
CBS Sports


🦈Devin Garrett🦈 RT @BradyTrett: Alex Ovechkin scores his 700th career NHL goal https://t.co/dU9aMpKeWr 1 minute ago

Jessie RT @KennyAlbert: On the 40th Anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, Alex Ovechkin scores his 700th NHL goal with assists from fellow Russian Ev… 9 minutes ago

Betty Jackson RT @ianoland: The Capitals mob Alex Ovechkin after he scores his 700th career goal 😢 https://t.co/Ixnr3j0lCP 12 minutes ago

Norm Gale Extraordinary. Ovechkin scores 700th NHL goal for Capitals https://t.co/JLtnuDOVmA via @NHLdotcom 13 minutes ago

Dylan Gasser Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, but Devils win on late Damon Severson shot https://t.co/PZ9AL8PnOT 15 minutes ago

