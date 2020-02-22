Global  

Ex-wildlife chief: start over on Wyoming refuge plans

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A former federal wildlife health chief says the National Elk Refuge’s plans to reduce feeding are “likely to fail” and it’s doubtful they’d slow the spread of disease. It would be better to start the planning process from scratch, says U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service retiree Tom Roffe, who personally worked […]
