Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals. The Washington Capitals star reached the milestone 4:50 into the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, firing a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post. It was his […]
