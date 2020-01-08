Global  

About 40 million people get water from the Colorado River. Studies show it's drying up.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Studies show global warming is drying up the Colorado River. Its largest reservoirs have dropped dramatically since 2000.
Rising temperatures are taking a worsening toll on the Colorado River, study finds

Scientists estimate rising temperatures could take away one-fourth of Colorado River's flow within 30 years, posing risks of 'severe water shortages'  
azcentral.com

How climate change reduced the flow of the Colorado River

How climate change reduced the flow of the Colorado RiverWashington (AFP) Feb 20, 2020 The massive Colorado River, which provides water for seven US states, has seen its flow reduced by 20 percent over the course of...
Terra Daily

