Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A charter bus rolled down an embankment off a Southern California highway Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said. Emergency crews rescued several people trapped in the wreckage after the bus crashed around 10:20 a.m. on State Route 76, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego, […]
 A charter bus has rolled down an embankment off a Southern California highway, killing three people and injuring 18 others.

AP Top Stories February 22 P

Here's the latest for Saturday, February 22th: Sanders takes early lead in Nevada; Afghans welcome week-long truce; Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18...
USATODAY.com

UNLV hands No. 4 San Diego State its first loss, 66-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 19 points, including two free throws with 11.5 seconds left, and UNLV handed No. 4 San Diego State its first loss of...
Seattle Times

