Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Just get Mike Bloomberg in there': Clint Eastwood distances himself from Trump

'Just get Mike Bloomberg in there': Clint Eastwood distances himself from Trump

euronews Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
'Just get Mike Bloomberg in there': Clint Eastwood distances himself from Trump
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg’s Campaign Is Growing [Video]Bloomberg’s Campaign Is Growing

Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has brought on more than 700 staffers spread out across 33 states. There is also a growing number organizers joining him in Super Tuesday states. Bloomberg has..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle [Video]Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clint Eastwood on 2020 Election: ‘Just Get Mike Bloomberg in There’

Longtime Hollywood Republican Clint Eastwood signaled that he might not support President Donald Trump’s re-election. “The best thing we could do is just...
The Wrap

Clint Eastwood turns against Trump and backs Bloomberg for president

Academy-Award winning filmmaker thinks the president should act 'in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names'
Independent Also reported by •TMZ.comJust JaredMediaiteFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

apexnerd

Shane Roth RT @CheriJacobus: The report closes with Eastwood endorsing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, stating, “The best thing we coul… 7 seconds ago

AdamBScott1979

Adam B. Scott RT @carlquintanilla: “He approves of ‘certain things that Trump’s done’ but wishes the president would act ‘in a more genteel way, without… 22 seconds ago

pineapplejack0

Pineapple Jack RT @BillKristol: “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.” -- Clint Eastwood https://t.co/LLIUpxfqVJ 32 seconds ago

deenalo

dl @realDonaldTrump PLEASE LISTEN TO CLINT EASTWOOD and THE REST of AMERICA.....STOP THE NAME CALLING PLEASE!!! IF YO… https://t.co/kP5681IRHL 3 minutes ago

MontanaBgreen

Matt P Tonning III @carlquintanilla @WSJ Clint Eastwood in a WS interview he no longer supports Trump by saying; “The best thing we c… https://t.co/HxYNpcWT3z 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.