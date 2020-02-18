Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Karl Dorrell > Colorado working toward deal with Karl Dorrell to become head football coach

Colorado working toward deal with Karl Dorrell to become head football coach

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The Colorado football program is working toward a deal with Karl Dorrell to become the next head coach. Dorrell was previously head coach at UCLA.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach [Video]John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach

John Beilein Out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be promoted to replace Beilein as head coach, according to ESPN. Beilein will inform his staff and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Cavs head coach Jon Beilein is only half way through the first year of his 5 year contract, but it looks like he is considering [Video]Cavs head coach Jon Beilein is only half way through the first year of his 5 year contract, but it looks like he is considering

Cavs head coach Jon Beilein is only half way through the first year of his 5 year contract, but it looks like he is considering stepping down

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

REPORT: Colorado Buffaloes Hire Karl Dorrell As New Football Coach

What are they think?
Daily Caller

Karl Dorrell promoted to assistant head coach by Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Karl Dorrell has been promoted to assistant head coach by the Miami Dolphins, who also announced the hiring of three assistants Thursday. The...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Colorado football working toward deal with former UCLA coach https://t.co/DoetoQr5Iv 16 seconds ago

Almasol77139453

Alma RT @azcentral: Colorado working toward deal with Karl Dorrell to become head football coach https://t.co/4sBAeu3pPq 15 minutes ago

TerranceSulli18

Terrance Sullivan RT @usatodaysports: .@DanWolken reports that Colorado is hiring Karl Dorrell as its head coach, replacing Mel Tucker. https://t.co/His9CZh… 18 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports Colorado working toward deal with Karl Dorrell to become head football coach https://t.co/yJeXqdbzAY 26 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral Colorado working toward deal with Karl Dorrell to become head football coach https://t.co/4sBAeu3pPq 29 minutes ago

mc10s

Marshall Carpenter RT @DanWolken: Colorado is indeed working toward a deal with former UCLA coach/current Dolphins assistant Karl Dorrell, source tells @usato… 36 minutes ago

thehawaiiguy

thehawaiiguy Colorado working toward deal with Karl Dorrell to become head football coach https://t.co/fHJ67jnzGl via @usatoday 37 minutes ago

twackin

evan RT @birdowltweets: Colorado working toward deal with Karl Dorrell to become head football coach https://t.co/YTV1EIaStj via @USATODAY https… 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.