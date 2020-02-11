Top security aide: Seen no intel of Moscow helping Trump

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said he’s seen no intelligence indicating that Russia is doing anything to try to help get the president re-elected. Robert O’Brien’s comments were released Saturday in a transcript of an interview with ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” set to air on Sunday. “The national security […] 👓 View full article

