Bring on the All-Star Mile, says Nichols, after Avalon streets Futurity Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Trainer Shane Nichols sprang a surprise with Streets Of Avalon when the tough street fighting gelding used his race fitness to land a surprise Futurity win. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this