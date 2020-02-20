Global  

Brisbane CBD street closed due to police incident

The Age Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Police have closed part of Mary Street after officers were called to a disturbance earlier on Sunday morning.
Tweets about this

birgittagrace

grace RT @smh: Police have shot a knife-wielding man dead in the Brisbane CBD after officers responded to a disturbance earlier on Sunday morning… 36 seconds ago

suspectandy

Andy RT @7NewsBrisbane: BREAKING: Police have allegedly shot a man dead in Brisbane’s CBD near the Westin Hotel on Mary Street. City streets hav… 17 minutes ago

oneplanetmikey

oneplanetmikey RT @brisbanetimes: Man shot dead by police after disturbance in heart of Brisbane https://t.co/4DqhkLLr2g 18 minutes ago

7NewsBrisbane

7NEWS Brisbane BREAKING: Police have allegedly shot a man dead in Brisbane’s CBD near the Westin Hotel on Mary Street. City street… https://t.co/AzkQM8rwI6 22 minutes ago

tobycrockford23

Toby Crockford BREAKING: Man shot dead by police after disturbance in heart of Brisbane https://t.co/RfammWkhzc via @brisbanetimes 29 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Police have shot a knife-wielding man dead in the Brisbane CBD after officers responded to a disturbance earlier on… https://t.co/B8ZAgTbszm 32 minutes ago

brisbanetimes

Brisbane Times Man shot dead by police after disturbance in heart of Brisbane https://t.co/4DqhkLLr2g 35 minutes ago

onscenenews1

onscenenewsaustralia POLICE SHOOT ARMED MAN DEAD | An man has been shot dead by Police after he was reportedly armed outside the Westin… https://t.co/Ssx1aXyM0B 41 minutes ago

