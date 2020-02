Recent related videos from verified sources Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus After Sen. Bernie Sanders chalked up a rousing win in Nevada's caucuses, he is the number one target for the other Democratic presidential candidates. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:22Published 6 hours ago MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published 11 hours ago

Shock Poll: Joe Biden Leads Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino Voters Bernie Sanders recently shot past former Vice President Joe Biden into a lead in the Nevada caucus polling, but a new Telemundo poll shows Biden beating Sanders...

Mediaite 6 days ago



Latino Voters In Nevada Lean Toward Sanders, Biden Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden lead Democratic presidential nominees among registered Latino voters heading into the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses, the first contest in...

Eurasia Review 4 days ago



