Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Quickley’s 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59

Quickley’s 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 of Kentucky’s 17 during a decisive second-half stretch as the 10th-ranked Wildcats pushed past Florida 65-59 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory. Quickley made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 shots overall to surpass his previous […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Quickley's 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59

Quickley's 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59Quickley's 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59
FOX Sports

Quickley leads No. 10 Kentucky past slumping LSU 79-76

Quickley leads No. 10 Kentucky past slumping LSU 79-76Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points and No. 10 Kentucky made a timely string of 3-pointers in a 79-76 victory over LSU
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Quickley's 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59 https://t.co/367AeRRVMb 14 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Quickley's 26 Points Lift No. 10 Kentucky Past Florida 65-59 - https://t.co/uGbpMq113V 15 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Quickley's 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59 https://t.co/uVJxTOZNcZ 18 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Quickley's 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59 https://t.co/Fxcmq2QFuM https://t.co/EVQw7febge 23 minutes ago

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "Quickley's 26 Points Lift No. 10 Kentucky Past Florida 65-59" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/s9XM5rgCUQ 25 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Quickley’s 26 points lift No. 10 Kentucky past Florida 65-59 https://t.co/guuUI0EI9Y 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.