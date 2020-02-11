New Jersey governor reveals likely cancerous kidney tumor
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has what is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney and will undergo surgery next month to remove it, he said Saturday. “Friends — I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it,” the 62-year-old […]
