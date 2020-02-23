Predators send Salomaki to Maple Leafs for defenseman Harpur

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Ben Harpur from Toronto in exchange for forward Miikka Salomaki. The Predators announced the trade Saturday night, less than 30 minutes before their game against Columbus. Nashville needed help on defense, and the 25-year-old Harpur has played 103 career NHL games, all with Ottawa, after […] 👓 View full article

