Davidson knocks off Rhode Island in overtime, 77-75

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 23 points, Bates Jones made the go-ahead free throws and Davidson upset Rhode Island 77-75 in overtime on Saturday. Gudmundsson went to the line with 57 seconds left on Fatts Russell’s fifth foul and tied the game at 73 before missing the second free throw. Jones got […]
