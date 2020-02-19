Ricardo Uribe RT @australian: A man shot dead by police in Brisbane’s central business district had randomly attacked a tourist couple as they left their… 22 seconds ago The Australian A man shot dead by police in Brisbane’s central business district had randomly attacked a tourist couple as they le… https://t.co/hbVWziu7bO 2 minutes ago Blair Roberts RT @7NewsBrisbane: Police are providing an update on the police shooting in the Brisbane CBD this morning. Report on 7NEWS at 6pm. https://… 4 minutes ago parnsap RT @MattYoung: Cops and ambos being tight-lipped about the drama that unfolded in Brisbane this morning. We're slowly finding out more deta… 12 minutes ago Mother of Sapiens Perhaps he was "driven too far". Man shot dead in CBD went on unprovoked stabbing attack https://t.co/XYOXkXwTSw 16 minutes ago Guy👌HATE PC👌CARBON is Innocent 🇦🇺CONSERVATIVE! RT @826Maureen: Man shot dead by police in Brisbane CBD “One witness said police asked the man several times to put down the knife and whe… 24 minutes ago Bec RT @JohnpaulGonzo: #BREAKING: Police confirm a man has been shot dead by officers in Brisbane’s CBD. He charged at police, after stabbing a… 25 minutes ago Neil Lintern RT @SBSNews: Brisbane's CBD is in lockdown after police shot dead a man witnesses say was threatening people with a knife https://t.co/cUWK… 27 minutes ago