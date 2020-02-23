Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Moroney confirms Alabama for Guineas and sends warning to favourites

Moroney confirms Alabama for Guineas and sends warning to favourites

The Age Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Flemington trainer Mike Moroney says it's all systems go for Alabama Express in the Australian Guineas and tips he can topple the favourites at Flemington.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theagesport

The Age Sport RT @MickLynch_Age: Moroney confirms Alabama for Guineas and sends warning to favourites https://t.co/IY58KoRsxw via @theage 6 days ago

MickLynch_Age

Michael Lynch Moroney confirms Alabama for Guineas and sends warning to favourites https://t.co/IY58KoRsxw via @theage 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.