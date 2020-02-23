Moroney confirms Alabama for Guineas and sends warning to favourites Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Flemington trainer Mike Moroney says it's all systems go for Alabama Express in the Australian Guineas and tips he can topple the favourites at Flemington. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport RT @MickLynch_Age: Moroney confirms Alabama for Guineas and sends warning to favourites https://t.co/IY58KoRsxw via @theage 6 days ago Michael Lynch Moroney confirms Alabama for Guineas and sends warning to favourites https://t.co/IY58KoRsxw via @theage 6 days ago