Domi’s two goals lift Canadiens to 3-0 win over Senators

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Max Domi had a pair of goals to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Saturday night. Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, while Paul Byron also scored. Already playing without Tyler Ennis and Vladislav Namestnikov, both healthy scratches, the Senators (21-30-11) […]
