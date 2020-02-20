Global  

John Legend To Campaign For Elizabeth Warren In South Carolina

WorldNews Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
John Legend To Campaign For Elizabeth Warren In South CarolinaClick here to read the full article. Musician John Legend will go out on the campaign trail for Elizabeth Warren next week in advance of the South Carolina primary. Legend will appear with Warren at two rallies on Wednesday, including events in Orangeburg and Charleston. More from Deadline Michael Bloomberg...
News video: Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise

Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise 01:04

 Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign. Her campaign website says she "would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary." But, now the primaries are underway. Warren's campaign is failing. Her poll numbers are abysmal. She's polling forth in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements [Video]Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

After being slammed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Desperate Warren Taps Loan [Video]Desperate Warren Taps Loan

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is desperate for cash. She raised more money than most of her Democratic presidential rivals in the weeks before the Iowa caucuses. However, she spent so heavily that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

John Legend to Support Elizabeth Warren's Campaign in South Carolina

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has agreed to appear and perform in at least two events for the Massachusetts Democrat in Orangeburg and Charleston on February 26.
AceShowbiz

John Legend to Support Elizabeth Warren on the Campaign Trail in South Carolina

John Legend is the latest musician to hit the campaign trail and will be joining his preferred presidential candidate in Charleston, S.C....
Billboard.com

Tweets about this

RonLebow

Ronald Lebow John Legend to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina - https://t.co/CbWZUvNj21 4 minutes ago

youngbellkydems

Bell County KY Young Dems RT @CNNPolitics: John Legend to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina https://t.co/jKgjgaXkxb https://t.co/9QEA3hmV7t 11 minutes ago

Karendbrown1

Karen RT @BoldProgressive: Musician John Legend will campaign for Sen. @ewarren in South Carolina next week, appearing in at least two events for… 33 minutes ago

Karendbrown1

Karen John Legend to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Huv8xgKU1e 35 minutes ago

RabidFeminist

Rabid Feminist John Legend to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina https://t.co/6T5F2KqtAz 54 minutes ago

ResistMonsters

🌊 Tommy J 🛡 RT @mj_lee: New: Musician @johnlegend will campaign for Elizabeth Warren next week in South Carolina, and is expected to perform. https://t… 2 hours ago

djtyggaty

DJ Tygga Ty RT @billboard: Legend is heading to South Carolina to stand alongside his "favorite" presidential candidate. https://t.co/Wp6Cjtmk4v 2 hours ago

aIyssa_marie

alyssa gurule !! 🗽 RT @PatrickAKarlson: John Legend will be campaigning for Warren in South Carolina y’all https://t.co/3hWGXRtw7I 2 hours ago

