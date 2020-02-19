Global  

Bernie Sanders suggests Russia might be behind the 'ugly' online attacks from 'Bernie Bros'

Bernie Sanders suggests Russia might be behind the 'ugly' online attacks from 'Bernie Bros'Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via Associated Press Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind "ugly" online attacks often attributed to Sanders' supporters. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the Russian government is attempting to interfere in the Democratic primary to aid Sanders. "Some of the ugly stuff on the internet...
Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign

Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by Jonah Green.

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his..

Bernie Sanders Ups The Ante On Child Care

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has unveiled his $1.5 trillion child care plan, which promises free universal child care regardless of income.

AOC defends Bernie Sanders over online abuse by 'Bernie bros'

Congresswoman backs up 2020 candidate on 'The View'
Independent

Ilhan Omar slams Meghan McCain, accuses 'View' co-host of hypocrisy on Sanders backers' online attacks

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused Meghan McCain of hypocrisy Thursday over "The View" co-host's criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., supporters’...
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

CDoranHarader

Doran Harader🇺🇸 RT @seanhannity Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Eric Swalwell Suggests Russian Support For Bernie… https://t.co/YJHCBKwuE6 7 minutes ago

molon_labe1911

Guy Meyer RT @WABLHat: Eric Swalwell Suggests Russian Support For Bernie Sanders May Implicate Trump As ‘An Agent Of Russia’ https://t.co/4PLKKd1IIE… 23 minutes ago

WABLHat

WINAGAINBIGLEAGUE Eric Swalwell Suggests Russian Support For Bernie Sanders May Implicate Trump As ‘An Agent Of Russia’… https://t.co/aCtQ4TfNvz 40 minutes ago

melsonite

Blue Hoya #ISTANDWithSchiff #NeverBernie RT @SallyDeal4: @littledeekay AGREE! #RussianInterference in 2016 helped Trump win by urging Bernie supporters not to vote for HRC. Predic… 53 minutes ago

j_ankrom

🇺🇸John 4 Trump 2020🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️Gen Flynn 🇺🇸 RT @heretosaveday07: President Trump suggests to the Democrats they should call in Mueller after Sen. Bernie Sanders big win in Nevada.… 1 hour ago

LaraAmazingLara

Lara Grace RT @politicususa: Trump demanded an investigation of Rep. Adam Schiff for the leak of the intel that Russia is helping Sanders, which sugge… 2 hours ago

Ginalolaknits

JustaLeGinaParatrooperWorld RT @KrampLiz: Whoop there it is! The President trolls crazy Bernie and Bobby Mueller! Trump said he wants Mueller and the 13 angry democrat… 3 hours ago

CZ4ever60

CZ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ RT @Maven4Trump: 😂🤣😂 Call Mueller!! Here we go again...Bernie is being assisted with his campaign by his buddies, the Russians !!!! Or wil… 4 hours ago

