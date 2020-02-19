Bernie Sanders suggests Russia might be behind the 'ugly' online attacks from 'Bernie Bros'
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via Associated Press Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind "ugly" online attacks often attributed to Sanders' supporters. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the Russian government is attempting to interfere in the Democratic primary to aid Sanders. "Some of the ugly stuff on the internet...
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by Jonah Green.