Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump Jr. > Donald Trump Jr gets permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

Donald Trump Jr gets permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

WorldNews Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr gets permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bearDonald Trump Jr. has been granted the right to hunt a grizzly bear in northwestern Alaska near the Bering Sea town of Nome, a state official said on Friday. The son of US President Donald Trump was one of three people who applied for 27 spots for non-resident hunters targeting grizzlies in a designated region of northwestern Alaska’s Seward Peninsula, said Eddie Grasser, the wildlife conservation director for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The state conducts periodic drawings for permits to hunt bears, caribou, moose and other animals in various regions. Winners are chosen by a lottery, and there are typically many more applications than hunting tags awarded. “We get...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump Jr. Gets Permit To Hunt Alaskan Grizzly Bear

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Permit To Hunt Alaskan Grizzly Bear 00:35

 Donald Trump Jr. just got a controversial hunting permit.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Position On Yucca Mountain Leaves Political Mess Of Nuclear Proportions [Video]Trump's Position On Yucca Mountain Leaves Political Mess Of Nuclear Proportions

Having narrowly lost the Battle Born state in the 2016, President Donald Trump is seeking to woo Nevada voters. He's doing it by abandoning the GOP’s decades of support for storing the nation’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Donald Trump 'thrilled' about Ayushmann Khurrana's rom com? | OneIndia News [Video]Donald Trump 'thrilled' about Ayushmann Khurrana's rom com? | OneIndia News

Taking all by surprise, US President Donald Trump appreciated an Indian LGBTQ romance movie starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Trump has probably not watched the movie and was thrilled at the social..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's son gets permit allowing him to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

Donald Trump Jr. has been granted the right to hunt a grizzly bear in northwestern Alaska near the Bering Sea town of Nome, a state official said on Friday.
Reuters

Duterte Does The Right Thing For A Change – OpEd

By Walden Bello* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s termination of a key military pact with the United States, the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA),...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Orangelus

Mysha👽 RT @CecilsJustice: #Trump's son gets permit allowing him to #hunt #Alaska grizzly #bear - Donald Trump Jr. has been granted the right to hu… 13 minutes ago

hope_tree2010

Hope Tree 🇮🇳 RT @hope_tree2010: For $1,000 Fee, Trump's Son Gets Permit To Hunt Alaska Grizzly Bear https://t.co/8lmy5jkF3j 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.