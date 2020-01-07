Global  

Robert Lewandowski scores late, keeps Bayern Munich on track in Bundesliga

WorldNews Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski scores late, keeps Bayern Munich on track in BundesligaBayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their third goal with Alphonso Davies (Source: Reuters) Robert Lewandowski scored late for leader Bayern Munich to get a head start on its Bundesliga rivals after a hard-fought 3-2 win over bottom side Paderborn on...
