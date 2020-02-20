WATCH: Rishabh Pant left fuming after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane leads to run out



Recent related videos from verified sources Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test Team India sweat it out ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand. The Test will be played in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Kiwis won the 1st Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets. The final test of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40Published 2 days ago India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rishabh Pant should remain focussed on improving as a cricketer, says Ajinkya Rahane Rahane, who was dropped from the Test-playing XI during the 2018 tour of South Africa, wants Pant to visualise that an opportunity could come his way anytime.

Zee News 1 week ago



Pant must accept he's having a bad run: Rahane Rishabh Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch and remain focussed on improving as a cricketer, said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane here...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this