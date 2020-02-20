WATCH: Rishabh Pant left fuming after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane leads to run out
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Rishabh Pant was trying to survive the first session of Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand but was undone by a terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Rahane tapped Tim Southee’s delivery square of the wicket and tried to sneak a quick single. Pant took a start but was reluctant to go for a single as Ajaz Patel was quick to get to the ball. Rahane wasn’t looking at his partner as he rushed to the non-striker end. Pant had to go for the single Patel’s direct hit got rid of him. The Kiwis almost missed the run out opportunity. Instead of lobbing the ball to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, Patel had a shy at the stumps. Watling was quick...
