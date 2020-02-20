Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ajinkya Rahane > WATCH: Rishabh Pant left fuming after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane leads to run out

WATCH: Rishabh Pant left fuming after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane leads to run out

WorldNews Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
WATCH: Rishabh Pant left fuming after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane leads to run outRishabh Pant was trying to survive the first session of Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand but was undone by a terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Rahane tapped Tim Southee’s delivery square of the wicket and tried to sneak a quick single. Pant took a start but was reluctant to go for a single as Ajaz Patel was quick to get to the ball. Rahane wasn’t looking at his partner as he rushed to the non-striker end. Pant had to go for the single Patel’s direct hit got rid of him. The Kiwis almost missed the run out opportunity. Instead of lobbing the ball to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, Patel had a shy at the stumps. Watling was quick...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test

Team India sweat it out ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand. The Test will be played in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Kiwis won the 1st Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets. The final test of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut [Video]India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rishabh Pant should remain focussed on improving as a cricketer, says Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane, who was dropped from the Test-playing XI during the 2018 tour of South Africa, wants Pant to visualise that an opportunity could come his way anytime.
Zee News

Pant must accept he's having a bad run: Rahane

Rishabh Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch and remain focussed on improving as a cricketer, said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane here...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.