Dotson leads Western Carolina past The Citadel, 96-84 Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Carlos Dotson had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 96-84 on Saturday night. Dotson hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Matt Halvorsen added 21 points and Mason Faulkner had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Western Carolina (17-10, 9-7 Southern Conference). […] 👓 View full article

