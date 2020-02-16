Global  

Dotson leads Western Carolina past The Citadel, 96-84

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Carlos Dotson had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 96-84 on Saturday night. Dotson hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Matt Halvorsen added 21 points and Mason Faulkner had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Western Carolina (17-10, 9-7 Southern Conference). […]
