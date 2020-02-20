Global  

Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas paused after 50 laps

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been postponed until after the completion of Sunday’s main event. Rain halted the race Sunday after 50 of the scheduled 200 laps. The finish is set to resume an hour after after the NASCAR Cup Series’ race concludes. Joe Graf […]
The Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was stopped after 50 laps because of rain
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch races to 7th straight NASCAR Truck Series victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Busch extended his NASCAR Truck Series victory record to 57 in his hometown Friday night, leading 108 of 134 laps at Las Vegas Motor...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

