๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: In Case on Wealth Test for Green Cards, a Scathing Sotomayor Dissent https://t.co/TEFpl59As6 https://t.co/ZpZV8QoPJw 3 minutes ago Galileo B. Luzano In Case on Wealth Test for Green Cards, a Scathing Sotomayor Dissent https://t.co/3NFedNGIze 5 minutes ago Raeven 🇳🇿 RT @NY_runaway: Deny green cards to those needing even ‘occasional’ health care benefits? So an ER Visit or getting a flu shot may deny yo… 12 minutes ago PEARL RT @mcspocky: In Case on Wealth Test for Green Cards, a Scathing Justice Sonia Sotomayor Dissent https://t.co/nitH8W72s8 Conservatives are… 1 hour ago Pooetryman In Case on Wealth Test for Green Cards, a Scathing Sotomayor Dissent https://t.co/CACkjgOHs7 via @Yahoo 2 hours ago Carey Fulton In Case on Wealth Test for Green Cards, a Scathing Sotomayor Dissent https://t.co/1oLYvGZ0Ga via @YahooNews 3 hours ago