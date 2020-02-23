Global  

NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan's record after bagging 11th five-wicket haul in Wellington Test

DNA Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The 31-year-old has been in hot form for India in Test cricket for the quiet some time now and on Sunday he clocked his third five-wicket haul in New Zealand and 9th overall outside India.
