Emergency backup goalie David Ayres steals show in Canes' win over Leafs
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Emergency backup goalie David Ayers earned his first career NHL win in relief and Warren Foegele scored twice as Carolina picked up an improbable 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after the Hurricanes lost netminders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek to injury.
After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies -- steps in between the pipes as the emergency backup goaltender
Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in the Hurricanes' 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs FOX Sports Also reported by •Mediaite •CBS Sports •Seattle Times •CTV News
