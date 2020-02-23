Global  

Emergency backup goalie David Ayres steals show in Canes' win over Leafs

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020
Emergency backup goalie David Ayers earned his first career NHL win in relief and Warren Foegele scored twice as Carolina picked up an improbable 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after the Hurricanes lost netminders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek to injury.
News video: Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto 01:31

 After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies -- steps in between the pipes as the emergency backup goaltender

