Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Deontay Wilder > Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: Round-by-round analysis of heavyweight title fight

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: Round-by-round analysis of heavyweight title fight

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
USA TODAY Sports is breaking down the highly-anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury with live round-by-round updates and analysis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title, wins by TKO in 7th

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title, wins by TKO in 7th 01:44

 Tyson Fury wins the WBC heavyweight title after defeating Deontay Wilder by technical knock-out in the seventh round.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Wilder-Fury heavyweight rematch unpredictable

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Styles make fights, leading a lot of people in boxing to think the second heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will...
Seattle Times Also reported by •talkSPORTFOX SportsCBS SportsNews24Daily Star

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: 'He's cut no corners' - inside Team Fury

BBC Sport meets the team behind Tyson Fury, including new trainer SugarHill Steward, Andy Lee and cutman Jacob 'Stitch' Duran, before Saturday's WBC world...
BBC Sport Also reported by •MediaiteCBS SportsIndependenttalkSPORTDaily Star

Tweets about this

CdotS12

The Urban Caucasian™ RT @BleacherReport: Tyson Fury moves to 30-0 🥊 Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion #WilderFury2 https:… 2 seconds ago

FyRed1

Fy Red RT @espn: “I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. That’s what I do.” Deontay Wilder after losing t… 2 seconds ago

Footie_Fighting

United & Boxing RT @AllOfTheBelts: ‼️ WHAT A NIGHT 🇩🇪 Tyson Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Germany 🇺🇸 Tyson Fury dethroned Deontay Wilder in Ameri… 3 seconds ago

Science_ficti0n

Kyle RT @jamesenglish0: Tyson fury sent deontay wilder this video 3 years ago when he was over 25 stone and on the brink of suicide and tonight… 3 seconds ago

BobbyRileys

iamBobbyRileys RT @5kySports: Tyson Fury celebrates his victory over Deontay Wilder with a song (American Pie) 🎶🥊 #WilderFury2 #furyvswilder2 #TeamFury #W… 3 seconds ago

heyJJulian

a box of solid puns. pundora. filled with Fury, Tyson sends Deontay to the Wilder nurse to tend to his wounds. 3 seconds ago

dpadeniyi

Adeniyi Adedolapo RT @MichaelBensonn: 😅 Slight contrast between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder backstage… [🎥 @PBConFOX] https://t.co/4Jym2kn0Us 3 seconds ago

Westoncase15

Weston Case RT @30SecFights: This is what Deontay Wilder saw the entire fight against Tyson Fury https://t.co/3kQ81LKccM 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.