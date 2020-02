SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Max Heidegger posted 17 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis 70-56 on Saturday night. Amadou Sow had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (18-9, 7-5 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Devearl Ramsey added 13 points and seven rebounds. JaQuori McLaughlin had seven assists. […]



