Agarwal reaches 50 as India chip away at New Zealand's lead

Reuters India Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth test half century as India inched to 78-2 at tea on the third day of the first test at the Basin Reserve on Sunday, although their side still trail New Zealand by 105 runs.
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News 02:33

 Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four...

Recent related news from verified sources

NZ vs IND: Bowling coach Bharat Arun backs Team India players to beat New Zealand in its own backyard

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.
DNA

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg says India's visit to New Zealand 'turning into a sightseeing tour'

Team India faced a 10-wicket loss in the first Test encounter against New Zealand in Wellington.
DNA


