'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after crash-landing homemade rocket

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
"Mad" Mike Hughes, 64, wanted to launch himself into space to prove that the Earth was flat.
News video: Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket 00:28

 Well-known daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes reportedly died after a homemade rocket crashed.

Famous flat-earther 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in homemade rocket crash

Famous flat-earther 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in homemade rocket crashPolice responded to the fatal crash positioned off highway 247 in Barstow Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's aviation unit is currently investigating the...
Jerusalem Post

👉 Science Channel star 'Mad Mike' Hughes dies while attempting to launch a homemade rocket via Hvper.com


Upworthy


Tweets about this

EdtechMag

Education & Technology Magazine 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after crash-landing homemade rocket https://t.co/OxVayBq6ks 13 seconds ago

Koippari61

Koippari RT @hoaxeye: 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after crash-landing homemade rocket. Hughes hoped to prove that Earth is flat by going to space https:/… 24 seconds ago

bkrazey82

James Lawrence BBC News - 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after crash-landing homemade rocket https://t.co/jq9LLsCyPj 1 minute ago

davehutchinson5

Northern Bull 11052019 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐂 He crashed his STEAM POWERED? Rocket into one of the corners, only thing flat now is him...they said he was mad… https://t.co/dNg7YNF4h3 1 minute ago

r0g3rd4y

roger RT @EnglishmanAdam: He died riding a steam-powered, homemade rocket. He was trying to prove that the Earth is flat..... BBC News - 'Mad' M… 1 minute ago

CommanderFace

Good Old Hoxton RT @realRUSTYCAGE: Flat Earth Conspiracist and Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes" dies after crash landing in a home-made rocket. https://t.co/fv… 3 minutes ago

bedlamcycling

Bedlam Cycling Human 'progress' in 2020: Daredevil who wanted to prove Earth is flat dies after crashing homemade rocket https://t.co/mgGQO1SN53 3 minutes ago

BigHairyKev

BigHairyKev BBC News - 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after crash-landing homemade rocket https://t.co/a8e92iRmjy 4 minutes ago

