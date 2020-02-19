Global  

Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury reinvented himself once again, and once again he’s a heavyweight champion. The Gypsy King dropped Deontay Wilder twice Saturday night in their heavyweight title rematch, turning from boxer to puncher to win the title when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel as he was taking a beating in the […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch 01:04

 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on the heels of their epic 2018 bout that resulted in a draw. Fury led most of the match on the...

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape [Video]Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape

A look at the stats behind the fight, as Tyson Fury weighs in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


FOX Sports Also reported by •Indian Express•talkSPORT•News24•Daily Star•Lichfield Mercury•Reuters•BBC News

Tommy Fury convinced brother Tyson will knock Deontay Wilder out after seeing him ‘get rocked by a schoolteacher’

Tommy Fury has backed his brother Tyson to whitewash Deontay Wilder in their world heavyweight title fight and claim a late stoppage in Las Vegas. The two men...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

