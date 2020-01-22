Global  

Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella welcome their first child

Hindu Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The duo tied the knot in November 2018.
Quentin Tarantino is ready to focus on fatherhood [Video]Quentin Tarantino is ready to focus on fatherhood

Quentin Tarantino admits he feels as though the time is right to walk away from directing to focus on being a father to his first child with his wife Daniella Pick.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published


Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child, A Boy, with Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino just became a dad for the first time at age 56 -- because his wife, Daniella Pick, has finally given birth ... TMZ has confirmed. A rep for the...
TMZ.com

Tarantino reveals newest project: A Half-Israeli son

Tarantino reveals newest project: A Half-Israeli sonQuentin Tarantino, 56, and his Israeli actress/model wife Daniella Pick, 36, officially became the proud parents of a baby boy on Saturday afternoon, after Pick...
Jerusalem Post

