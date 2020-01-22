Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella welcome their first child

What's Cool On TMZ: Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child, A Boy, with Daniella Pick https://t.co/WLuD4gSL1F https://t.co/1Z1AOAa44b 3 minutes ago abzagt RT @THR: Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child, a baby boy born on Saturday in Tel Aviv https://t.co… 10 minutes ago juliee cash 💰 Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child, A Boy, with Daniella Pick https://t.co/PqHQ4uCznl https://t.co/yFsvdzZfu3 11 minutes ago kristoferkawas Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child Together The couple welcomed their first child togeth… https://t.co/YUfDSpJcm6 15 minutes ago Àlex Pérez RT @newbeverly: Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child https://t.co/c7kzAiPOKV via @enews 19 minutes ago 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 #Hollywood filmmaker #QuentinTarantino and his wife #DaniellaPick have become parents to a baby boy.… https://t.co/1PUhdCGbwW 20 minutes ago News18 Movies #Hollywood filmmaker #QuentinTarantino and his wife #DaniellaPick have become parents to a baby boy.… https://t.co/syjLpYedbA 20 minutes ago BollywoodLife Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick welcome their first child; a baby boy #BradPitt #DaniellaPick #Israel… https://t.co/4xrEDShfkT 21 minutes ago