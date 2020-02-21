Global  

Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown after COVID-19 deaths, South Korean cases spike

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Numerous towns took emergency measures to prevent the virus from spreading after two people died from COVID-19. Almost 80 cases have now been reported. Meanwhile, cases in South Korea spike, doubling in a single day.
News video: Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

 Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan. The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning. The South Korean outbreak is centered around the southern city of Daegu. The majority of new cases are linked to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over..

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown, South Korea declares highest alert

Numerous towns in Italy have taken emergency measures to prevent the virus from spreading after two people died from COVID-19. Almost 80 cases have been...
Deutsche Welle

First South Korea virus patient dies as hospital cluster emerges

First South Korea virus patient dies as hospital cluster emergesSeoul (AFP) Feb 20, 2020 South Korea reported its first death from the novel coronavirus Thursday as a new cluster of infections emerged at a hospital and the...
Terra Daily Also reported by •WorldNewsCBC.caJapan Today

