Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees - letter

U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees - letter

Reuters India Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
U.S. satellite broadband provider Hughes Network Systems may have to shut its Indian operations due to unpaid levies owed to the government, which could put thousands of banking services at risk, a company letter seen by Reuters showed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees: letter

U.S. satellite broadband provider Hughes Network Systems may have to shut its Indian operations due to unpaid levies owed to the government, which could put...
Reuters

Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees

U.S. satellite broadband provider Hughes Network Systems may have to shut its Indian operations due to unpaid levies owed to the government, which could put...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ejack162

Edgar T.Jackson US firm Hughes fears Indian closure over unpaid fees https://t.co/PP4zAPkDlV 48 minutes ago

TaitNews

Viral News U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees: letter https://t.co/yHJp2Kvk8t https://t.co/H0E1v9MjB2 56 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees: letter https://t.co/YnMyLyLRtq 1 hour ago

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees: letter https://t.co/7rssqvp6Yp 1 hour ago

affiliatesapps

AffiliatesApps.com U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees: letter https://t.co/Fb9UfA0aou 1 hour ago

Jessicaeletrika

Jessica eletrika U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees: letter https://t.co/4Kd9J4a1eo 1 hour ago

OpenviewOpen

The Open View U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees – letter https://t.co/OycXPlTMfE https://t.co/VsihwBFU02 1 hour ago

CloudTenIT

CloudTen U.S. firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees: letter https://t.co/1XSXKyw1dz https://t.co/Io4ifn3FSE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.