Liberal MP calls for Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia award to be revoked

SBS Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Controversial men's rights activist Bettina Arndt is facing criticism over comments this week.
Calls grow for Bettina Arndt to be stripped of Order of Australia

Liberal MP Tim Smith is demanding Bettina Arndt be stripped of the Order of Australia merit she was awarded in January over comments that are "totally at odds...
The Age

