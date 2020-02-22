Global  

Broad-based support powers Sanders to big win in Nevada Democratic vote

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada's Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip on the front-runner spot in the race to find a challenger to President Donald Trump.
News video: Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada 01:19

 Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports.

Bernie Sanders claims big win in Nevada, tightens grip on Democratic race

Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats' national frontrunner.
SBS

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden in second place

Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden landing a...
Reuters


