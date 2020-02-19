Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Reward for hard work': Privitelli bags three as Giants ground Eagles

'Reward for hard work': Privitelli bags three as Giants ground Eagles

The Age Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
'Reward for hard work': Privitelli bags three as Giants ground EaglesGWS had 34 unanswered points against West Coast at one stage en route to their second win in three AFLW matches this season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children [Video]Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children

Meet the mum who became so fed-up with her messy teens she forced them to sign a 'cleaning contract' - and fines them £5 for every rule broken. Frustrated Katrina Neathey, 36, fines her kids for..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.